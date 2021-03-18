Fired Chris Christie staffer appears in court
Published
Bridget Kelly, former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, arrived in Trenton, N.J. for a court hearing involving her central role in the George Washington Bridge scandal.Full Article
Published
Bridget Kelly, former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, arrived in Trenton, N.J. for a court hearing involving her central role in the George Washington Bridge scandal.Full Article
A former staffer to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who played a role in the George Washington Bridge lane closures appeared at..