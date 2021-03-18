A discussion on hypersexualization as a form of racism against Asian American women

Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the history of hyper-sexualizing Asian American women and how that is a form of racism. The discussion follows a series of shootings at spas near Atlanta, where a suspected gunman killed eight people, six of whom were Asian American women, in a shooting spree he told authorities wasn't racially motivated, but fueled by a sex addiction.