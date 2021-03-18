Financial Expert Advises How to Handle Stimulus Check Wisely

Financial expert, Suze Orman, stated there are better things you could do with your $1400 stimulus check. According to Orman, Americans' most recent series of stimulus checks would be beneficial in the long-term. However, instead of spending it or paying off debt, she remarked it would be safer to build a rainy day fund.

