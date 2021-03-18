Matthew McConaughey in Talks to Star in ‘A Time to Kill’ Sequel Series at HBO

HBO is developing a sequel TV series to “A Time to Kill” with Matthew McConaughey in talks to reprise his role from the 1996 film.



The limited series is based on John Grisham’s “A Time for Mercy,” a 2020 follow-up to his books “A Time to Kill” and “Sycamore Row.” All three feature the character of attorney Jake Brigance, who was played by McConaughey. The news was first reported by Variety.



Reps for HBO and McConaughey declined to comment. Warner Bros. TV would produce the project (a rep for the studio also declined to comment). There is no writer attached to the project yet. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is on board to executive produce.



McConaughey starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Sandra Bullock in the Joel Schumacher-directed movie. In “A Time to Kill,” Brigance defends a Black man (Jackson) who killed two white men after they raped and murdered his daughter.



In “A Time for Mercy,” Brigance must defend a young man who killed his mother’s boyfriend, a deputy sheriff, with the boy claiming the man was abusive towards his mother, himself, and his little sister.



McConaughey starred opposite Woody Harrelson on the first season of HBO’s “True Detective” and received widespread acclaim (and even more widespread internet memes) for his role as Rust Cohle.



