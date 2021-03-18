Despite passenger complaints, Spirit Airlines is flying high
Spirit Airlines offers some of the cheapest tickets around. It also offers cramped seats and extra charges for just about everything, including overhead luggage space and water. It's the airline passengers love to complain about - the same passengers who have made it just about the fastest-growing airline around. Correspondent Richard Schlesinger sits with Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza, who offers a spirited defense for running his airline his way.Full Article