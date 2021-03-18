Putin Responds to Biden's 'Killer' Comments, Remarks Reflect US Past

After the United States President Joe Biden made his 'killer' remark against the Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview, Putin responded on Thursday that the remarks made by the US president about him reflect the own past of the US and its current problems.

