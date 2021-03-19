Woman accuses actor Armie Hammer of rape, says she thought "he was going to kill me"
A woman publicly accused actor Armie Hammer of rape and other physical and mental abuse. The actor's attorney denies all the allegations and says all interactions were consensual. These rape allegations follow social media backlash against the actor back in January, when several women accused him of emotional and physical abuse and said he shared violent sexual fantasies. Lilia Luciano reports.Full Article