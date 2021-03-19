Weeks before the May 1 deadline in withdrawing all US forces from Afghanistan, the United States President Joe Biden administration is now considering the US troops extension in Afghanistan for six months, based on a defense official.Full Article
Joe Biden Weighs US Troops Extension in Afghanistan Weeks Before the May 1 Deadline
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden aims to rebuild NATO trust after Trump era
Reuters - Politics
The U.S. will use a NATO summit this week to emphasize Washington's sharp departure from the stance of the Trump administration...