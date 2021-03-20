Obama: If Vladimir Putin were drowning, I'd "absolutely" save him
Published
President Obama says friction between the U.S. and Russia wouldn't prevent him from rescuing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a time of need.Full Article
Published
President Obama says friction between the U.S. and Russia wouldn't prevent him from rescuing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a time of need.Full Article
President Obama spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the crisis in Ukraine and warned him that Moscow would pay a price..
By Georgi Gotev
(EurActiv) -- In an interview aired on Wednesday (17 March), US President Joe Biden said his Russian..