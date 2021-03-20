Severe storm threat not over yet
Published
The threat of flooding reaches from the South, all the way to the Northeast. CBS News' Chicago affiliate station WBBM's meteorologist Megan Glaros is tracking the storm threat.Full Article
Published
The threat of flooding reaches from the South, all the way to the Northeast. CBS News' Chicago affiliate station WBBM's meteorologist Megan Glaros is tracking the storm threat.Full Article
Wednesday's severe storms left behind damage in some parts of Mississippi and Alabama, including downed trees in Nettleton.
7pm-2021-03-17