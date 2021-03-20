Kickin’ It with Kiz: Three big reasons Broncos never fully trusted Phillip Lindsay as a running back

In recent weeks, you have written sentiments many frustrated Denver fans could yell at the TV screen about the Rockies and Broncos. Your column on the departure of running back Phillip Lindsay included the sentence: "Lindsay was never going to be RB1 in coordinator Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme." My wife and I would like to pose two questions: Should Shurmur even be the offensive coordinator? And should Vic Fangio be the coach for not recognizing how Shurmur consistently tried to run Lindsay between the tackles?