Brooklyn Resident Is New York's First Known Case of Brazilian COVID Variant
New York State’s First Case Of Brazilian COVID Variant Detected In NYC, Officials Say
Officials say the patient is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history.
1st NY case of Brazilian COVID variant found in Brooklyn resident: Cuomo
