New Yorkers Take To Streets To Protest Anti-Asian Hate, Honor Victims Of Violence
It's believed that many of these incidents go unreported. The NYPD's anti-Asian hate crimes task force is encouraging victims to come forward.Full Article
Demonstrators took to the streets across the country, including in New York City, on Saturday in a show of solidarity against..
New Yorkers united during a demonstration against anti-Asian violence Saturday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Community members gathered Saturday to call for an end to violence against Asian Americans in New York; CBS2's Cory James reports.