Saving the West’s open spaces comes at a cost. A Colorado county may have a model for the nation’s conservation efforts.
David Kelly has lived his whole life in Colorado's Upper Arkansas River Valley, where his family has ranched since 1952, and the community is committed to helping him and other ranchers stay in business because of the benefits their lands produce for everyone. The Western Landowners Alliance said the program is the kind of effort that will be needed to win the support of rural Americans as the Biden administration pursues ambitious conservation goals.