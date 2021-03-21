Wisconsin pre-teens accused of stabbing friend 19 times
Published
Two 12-year-old girls are accused of luring a classmate into the woods and then stabbing her 19 times. CBS News' Elaine Quijano reports.Full Article
Published
Two 12-year-old girls are accused of luring a classmate into the woods and then stabbing her 19 times. CBS News' Elaine Quijano reports.Full Article
Two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls are facing adult charges of attempted homicide for stabbing another pre-teen 19 times. According to..