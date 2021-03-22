What’s the difference between “natural” and “organic” food labels?

In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” Consumer Reports’ Urvashi Rangan describes the difference between “natural” and “organic” when it comes to food labels. CBS News contributor Dr. Tara Narula talks with Gayle King about the effect processed meats have on the heart. U.S. Secretary of Education Arnie Duncan talks with Norah O’Donnell about the last time he played basketball with President Obama.