Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for turning the migrant situation at the southern border into a full-fledged "national disaster" on Sunday.Full Article
Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for Turning the Southern Border Into a 'National Disaster'
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden’s Border Crisis To Play Key Role In 2022 – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Dalia Al-Aquidi*
Before the end of his second month in the White House, US President Joe Biden is facing an..
You might like
More coverage
Joe Biden reponds to surge in migrants heading towards United States | Oneindia News
Oneindia
US President Joe Biden has urged migrants not to come to the United States, as criticism mounted over a surge in people arriving at..