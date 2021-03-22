Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021 for showing your vaccination card
Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of the year.Full Article
For the remainder of 2021, anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card at Krispy Kreme will receive a free original glazed..
