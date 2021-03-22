Marty Walsh Expected To Be Confirmed As Labor Secretary
Marty Walsh is expected to be confirmed as labor secretary. He's a former union leader and would be the first one to run the Labor Department in roughly half a century.Full Article
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
A final vote to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Labor Secretary is set for Monday in Washington.