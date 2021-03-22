'I'm proud to be Asian': Sandra Oh makes surprise appearance at 'Stop Asian Hate' protest
"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh said she's "proud to be Asian" while addressing a crowd at a "Stop Asian Hate" protest in Oakland, Pittsburgh.
Hundreds gathered in cities across the U.S. on Saturday, including Atlanta, Georgia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to protest..