Eleanor Fanyinka Joins ABC’s Fairy Tale Pilot ‘Epic’ From ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators

Eleanor Fanyinka has been cast in a leading role on ABC’s pilot “Epic,” marking the first actor to sign on to the project from “Once Upon a Time” creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.



The potential show is described as “a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.” Fanyinka has joined the pilot in the role of The Seer, a mysterious and playful figure who can lead you down the path of true love.



Hororwitz and Kitsis, who most recently reteamed to reboot Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” at Apple TV+, are executive producing “Epic.” Brigitte Hales, a veteran of “Once Upon a Time” and Hulu’s “11.22.63,” is writing the pilot and executive producing as well.



The project is being produced by ABC Signature.



Hororwitz and Kitsis’ “Once Upon a Time” ran on ABC for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2018. The show, which centered around fairy-tale characters transported into the real world, starred Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue, Jared S. Gilmore and more.



Fanyinka is best known for her leading role on BBC’s “Holby City” and recurring parts on the British series “Endeavour and Midsomer Murders,” “Pure,” “Shakespeare and Hathaway” and “Death In Paradise.”



She is repped by Stephanie Moy at Elevate Entertainment, Lorna Fallowfield at United Agents in the UK and Daniel Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.



