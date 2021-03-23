Eric Talley identified as police officer killed in Colorado supermarket mass shooting
Published
Eric Talley has been identified as the first officer on the scene of a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket. He was one of 10 people killed.
Published
Eric Talley has been identified as the first officer on the scene of a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket. He was one of 10 people killed.
Ten people, including a police officer, have been killed in a Colorado supermarket shooting.
Elise Preston reports 10 people were killed including a police officer.