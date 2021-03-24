Boulder shooting suspect Ahmad Alissa asked for his mother while being arrested
A police affidavit describes how suspected Boulder gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa asked for his mom while being arrested Monday.Full Article
The Boulder Police Department says the suspect in the King Soopers shooting has been identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of..
[NFA] Police on Tuesday identified the 21-year-old suspect accused of killing 10 people - including a policeman - in a hail of..