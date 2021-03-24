8/14: Witnesses describe growing tensions in Ferguson; Is social media fueling tensions in Ferguson, Mo.?

Police officers shot tear gas at protesters and news crews in Ferguson, Mo., Wednesday night. Tensions have escalated as the investigation continues in the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown; and, as animosity flares between protesters and residents of Ferguson, Mo., many believe that the use of social media is helping stoke the flames. With the ability of images and messages to reach wide swaths of people at lightning quick speeds, mobilizing groups of people to protest, or rally to a cause, is now easier than ever.