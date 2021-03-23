Kim Janey Will Be Boston's 1st Female Mayor And Its 1st Non-White Mayor
Published
As Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joins the Biden administration, the city will have its first female mayor and its first non-white mayor, Kim Janey.Full Article
Published
As Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joins the Biden administration, the city will have its first female mayor and its first non-white mayor, Kim Janey.Full Article
Kim Janey Becomes Boston’s
First Black, First Female Mayor.
On Monday, Kim Janey
became the acting
mayor of..