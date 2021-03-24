Harden’s 25 Points, 17 Assists Help Push Nets Past Trail Blazers
James Harden had 25 points and 17 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.Full Article
Despite zero points in the quarter from James Harden, the Nets hung tough down the stretch to pull out the victory.