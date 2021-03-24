Vice President Harris to lead White House efforts to slow migrant surge at southern border

President Biden says Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's diplomatic effort to stem the flow of migrants to the southern border as U.S. officials are coping with a record of more than 16,000 unaccompanied migrant children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on a visit lawmakers made to a migrant holding facility in Texas, and details about new shelters being planned.