Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed reservations regarding the Twitter prohibition of former President Donald Trump. He stated he does not like the idea of a “handful of high-tech people” imposing too much power.Full Article
Bernie Sanders: Not a Fan of Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban
