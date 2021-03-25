‘Arrested Development’ Star Jessica Walter Dies At 80
Published
Actress Jessica Walter, best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in the comedy series “Arrested Development,” has passed away at the age of 80.Full Article
Published
Actress Jessica Walter, best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in the comedy series “Arrested Development,” has passed away at the age of 80.Full Article
Jessica Walter, known for her Emmy-nominated "Arrested Development" role and whose acting career spanned 6 decades, has died. The..