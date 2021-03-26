Rutgers University Requiring Students Enrolled In 2021 Fall Semester To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
Rutgers University in New Jersey is requiring students enrolled for the 2021 fall semester to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Rutgers announced Thursday it's requiring COVID vaccines for students returning to campus in the fall.