‘Grey’s Anatomy': Chyler Leigh to Return as Lexie Grey – Watch Her Reunion With Meredith Here (Video)

Chyler Leigh will reprise her role as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) late sister, Lexie Grey, on next week’s episode “Grey’s Anatomy.” That reveal was made after Thursday’s installment of the ABC medical drama concluded, when a promo showing the sister’s reunion on the beach inside Meredith’s COVID-induced dream aired.



And fans are already freaking out about the news of Leigh’s guest spot, which marks the latest big “Grey’s” alum to return this season.



Watch the promo via the video above.



*Also Read:* Why 'Grey's Anatomy' Killed Off Another Beloved Doctor in a Twist That Had Nothing to Do With COVID







The way Chyler Leigh hasn’t aged a day??? #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/7OcnZFuU8M



— bee (@addisonanatomy) March 26, 2021











krista vernoff outside chyler leigh and patrick dempsey's houses pic.twitter.com/YdGzTbeoRC



— itzel (@lrrainewarren) March 26, 2021











Chyler Leigh pulling back up to the Greys set after he character of 4 seasons was killed in a plane crash and eaten by wolves #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/LOnglGInRr



— Rhi | MERDER IS ENDGAME (@Merderdreamys) March 26, 2021











Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) is Back!



#greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/TUpNNPzkAE



— Chyler Leigh Updates (@chylerleighup) March 26, 2021











chyler leigh is back as lexie grey on greys anatomy wussup with year 2021 #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/hyFx46oTvg



— c (@laylasiris) March 26, 2021











OH MY GOD!!!! PLEASE GIVE US CRISTINA, TOO!! CHYLER LEIGH IS BUSY, TOO.. BUT WHAT'S ONE EPISODE, RIGHT??? SANDRA, I'M BEGGING YOU. WE ALL NEED THIS KIND OF JOY IN THE MIDST OF PANDEMIC. WE ALL NEED IT. pic.twitter.com/AZo3mPSN0D



— cristina (@SandraaaMijuOh) March 26, 2021











chyler leigh on my mind lexie grey lexie grey lexie grey pic.twitter.com/sJEu3a8SFE



— soil (bri’ish) (@talasearp) March 26, 2021







More to come…