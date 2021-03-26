Suspected Boulder Mass Shooter Moved From Jail Due to 'Threats to His Safety'
Published
The suspect in the mass shooting that took place in Boulder, Colorado, last Monday has been moved from Boulder County Jail...Full Article
Published
The suspect in the mass shooting that took place in Boulder, Colorado, last Monday has been moved from Boulder County Jail...Full Article
[NFA] A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered the man accused of fatally shooting 10 people this week to be held without..