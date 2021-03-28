11/30: Heavy rain expected to move up West Coast; Hug of officer at Portland's Ferguson protest goes viral

A series of storms on the West Coast is expected to bring relief from extreme drought but potential flooding as well. Some places in northern California could get up to six inches of rain or more. Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher of CBS affiliate WBZ-TV takes a look at the weather conditions; and, it's been almost a week since the Ferguson grand jury decided not to indict Officer Darren Wilson for the shooting death of Michael Brown. Many of the images that followed were ugly. But one capturing a hug has gone viral.