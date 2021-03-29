Former CDC Chief Believes COVID-19 Escaped From Wuhan Lab

Former CDC Chief Believes COVID-19 Escaped From Wuhan Lab

HNGN

Published

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield stated he thinks COVID-19 began becoming prevalent in the Chinese city of Wuhan in September or October 2019. He remarked it is only an opinion and that he is allowed to have opinions.

Full Article