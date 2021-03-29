Minimum wage would be $44 if it kept up with Wall Street pay
Published
Wall Street bonuses have jumped more than 1,200% since 1985, or 10 times the pace of the federal minimum wage.Full Article
Published
Wall Street bonuses have jumped more than 1,200% since 1985, or 10 times the pace of the federal minimum wage.Full Article
President Joe Biden has been advocating raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, sparking debate on Capitol Hill.
Tuesday's midterms will have an impact on Wall Street, as the new Republican-controlled Congress is expected to pass legislation..