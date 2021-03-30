Biden says most adults should be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Published
President Biden said 90% of adults should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in less than three weeks, by April 19. Ed O'Keefe reports.Full Article
Published
President Biden said 90% of adults should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in less than three weeks, by April 19. Ed O'Keefe reports.Full Article
Hamilton County Mayor announces the mask mandate will last only one more month.
Biden Says Most Americans Will Be Eligible
for COVID-19 Vaccine by Mid-April.
On March 29, President Joe Biden said the..