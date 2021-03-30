NYC Vaccine Rollout Is Becoming More Racially Equitable But Sizeable Gaps Still Exist

First Lady Linette Cockfield of Pastor God's Battalion of Prayer Church receives her first dose of vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Brooklyn-based church.
While vaccination rates have jumped everywhere in the city, they have risen the most in the neighborhoods that were initially favored, preserving their overrepresentation. [ more › ]
First Lady Linette Cockfield of Pastor God's Battalion of Prayer Church receives her first dose of vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Brooklyn-based church.