3 Most Surprising Features of Donald Trump’s New Official Website

Former president Donald Trump launched his official website, 45office.com on Monday night. Right away, observers noticed a few surprising elements to the site, but some of the quirks aren’t entirely unprecedented.



“President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch,” said an announcement sent to the press Thursday evening.



“Staying in touch” is just one of the promises made by the site, with its handful of eccentricities. Below are three of the most noted ones.



1. Supporters can order “greetings”



Under the “contact” section of 45office.com, supporters have three options: They can share their thoughts with the former president, request that he and the former first lady attend an event or request a “greeting” from the duo.



“Thank you for your interest in receiving a greeting from Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump for your special occasion. Please allow up to 6 weeks for processing of your request. Due to the volume of greeting requests President and Mrs. Trump receive, we will not provide status updates. Additionally, please do not re-submit your request. Duplicate requests will supersede original submissions and therefore result in a significant delay in processing,” says the landing page.



A representative for Trump’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the greetings will come in letter or video form.



While this might seem like a new idea — even a Cameo rip-off — it’s really not: Trump’s Democratic predecessor, former president Barack Obama, offers “greetings” on his website, too.



2. Trump’s head is cut off in many of the pictures on the site



Where Trump does differ from Obama — at least in terms of their websites — is that his head is cut off in a number of photos that appear on the desktop version of 45office.com.







Trump's new website has his head cut off in the photos. pic.twitter.com/IotyZi6UGL



— Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) March 30, 2021







In a photo of the president at a memorial cemetery and in one showing him preparing to shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his head is not in the frame. (Editors note: the site appears to have recropped the photos correctly, though )



3. That picture of Kim Jong Un



The photo of Trump with the North Korean leader is interesting enough on its own. Not only was their relationship often contentious (remember Trump calling him “little rocket man?”) but reports from last week indicated that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan Thursday.



There are no photos of the North Korean leader on Obama’s site, for comparison.



