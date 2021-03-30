Addison Rae on ‘Tonight Show’ TikTok Dance Backlash: ‘Hard to Credit During the Show’ (Video)

Addison Rae says she loves and supports the TikTok dance creators whom she was accused of failing to credit during a recent sketch on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”



“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting,” Rae told TMZ about the controversy, which was amplified on Twitter by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin. “It’s kind of hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much. I support all of them so much. Hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together.”



A person with knowledge of the show’s YouTube activity confirmed for TheWrap that the below credits were indeed on the “Addison Rae Teaches Jimmy Eight TikTok Dances” post when the video was first uploaded on Friday. You have to click “SEE MORE” to expand the description and see the credits.



*Also Read:* It's All Right: 'Saved by the Bell' Cast, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Remix Show's Theme Song (Video)



The credits in the description read:



Do It Again – dc: @noahschnapp

Savage Love – dc: @jazlynebaybee

Corvette Corvette – dc: @yvnggprince

Laffy Taffy – dc: @flyboyfu

Savage – dc: @kekejanjah

Blinding Lights – dc: @macdaddyz

Up – dc: @theemyanicole

Fergalicious – dc: @thegilberttwins



Above the credits, the description reads: “Addison Rae ‘Savages’ and ‘Corvette Corvettes’ her way through some of TikTok’s most viral dance challenges to teach Jimmy.”



Watch the video above.



*Also Read:* Jimmy Fallon and Elizabeth Olsen's Decade-Hopping 'WandaVision' Interview Is Sabotaged by Kathryn Hahn (Video)



Hostin felt that Rae and Fallon, who are both white, did not properly credit the Black creators of the popular TikTok dances performed in the televised segment.



“This is a miss @jimmyfallon,” Hostin tweeted on Sunday. “Let’s give credit to the black creators……”



TheWrap reached out to a Fallon spokesperson to request a comment on the criticism. We did not immediately receive a response. “The Tonight Show,” like pretty much all of late-night, is in reruns this week.



*Also Read:* Colbert and Corden Made the Same 'Cat Lawyer' Joke About Trump's Impeachment Defense (Videos)



“Since the beginning I’ve been talking to most of [the creators] and definitely want to collab(orate) with a lot of them,” Rae, one of TikTok’s biggest stars, told TMZ in their convenient on-the-street interview. “I definitely don’t do them justice. They’re amazing.”



Rae said she and Fallon have been “speaking kind of all about” the blowback, “just, like, behind the scenes.”



See Hostin’s tweets below. “The View” is also off this week due to the holiday.







This is a miss @jimmyfallon. Let’s give credit to the black creators…… https://t.co/4fy9p96J1G



— Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 28, 2021











This says it all. @jimmyfallon https://t.co/1wxl0YC7pL



— Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 29, 2021







*Also Read:* TikTok Star Addison Rae Joins 'She's All That' Remake



“The Tonight Show” has performed this skit before, with Charli D’Amelio, another (white) TikTok star. See her video from more than a year ago below. The crediting — or lack thereof, depending on how you look at it — was handled in the same way.



﻿



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Final Ratings: Jimmy Fallon Drew the 4th-Smallest 'Tonight Show' TV Audience Ever on Monday (Updated)



Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells Remind Us How Long 2020 Really Was (Video)



Watch Jimmy Fallon and Chris Martin Spoof Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Disney+ Special (Video)