‘Spiral’ Trailer: Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson Hunt a Jigsaw Copycat Killer (Video)

It turns out Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson’s horror and mystery film “Spiral” isn’t a prequel or a spinoff to the “Saw” franchise but is something of a follow-up, with Rock playing a detective now investigating a series of murders from none other than a Jigsaw copycat.



“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” was meant to come out last summer only to be pushed back by the pandemic, but the wait may have been worth it thanks to the twisted and grizzly new trailer for the film released Tuesday.



Rock in the film tries to investigate this latest killer using spirals and chilling, gift wrapped boxes as his calling card, and he does so with the help of his rookie partner played by Max Minghella and his retired father played by Jackson. But as he gets deeper into the mystery, he finds himself wrapped up in the new killer’s deadly game.



*Also Read:* Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy Join David O Russell's Untitled Film at New Regency



“That was just a diversion to get us out of the precinct. I need everyone on this case,” Rock shouts to his whole team. “He could be anywhere! He could be anyone! We are going to tear this city apart.”



“Spiral” is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman based on a script by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. The producers are Oren Koules and Mark Burg, and Chris Rock, who has described “Spiral” as something of a passion project, is an executive producer on the film as well with Daniel Jason Heffner, James Wan, Leigh Whannell, Stacey Testro, Jason Constantine, Greg Hoffman and Kevin Greutert.



Lionsgate is releasing “Spiral” in theaters this May 14. Check out the trailer here and above. And check out the first trailer for the film released last winter here.



