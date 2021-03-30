‘Superstore’ Spinoff ‘Bo & Cheyenne’ Not Moving Forward at NBC

NBC will not be moving forward with “Superstore’s” “Bo & Cheyenne” spinoff series, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.



The potential series, which had been at the works at the network during the recently ended sixth and final season of “Superstore,” focused on Nichole Sakura’s Cloud 9 floor supervisor, Cheyenne, and her husband, Bo (Johnny Pemberton). Pemberton and Sakura were set to reprise their roles, should the show have advanced past its script-sale phase.



Here’s the logline for the now scrapped project: “Bo and Cheyenne (Pemberton and Sakura) balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.”



Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu were writing and executive producing “Bo & Cheyenne,” which was to be produced through “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer’s Spitzer Holding Company as well as Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District. The project hailed from “Superstore” studio Universal Television.



Spitzer, Fleischer and Bernad all had executive producing credits on the project.



Earlier this month, “Superstore” executive producer Gabe Miller told reporters at a press conference ahead of the March 25 series finale that the “Bo & Cheyenne” spinoff was still in the “pretty early stages.”



“We’re still waiting to hear if that’s gonna happen or not, but … I’ve gotten to read the pilot script, and it’s really funny,” Sakura said at the same event. “So hopefully we’ll get made and can bring back some of the ‘Superstore’ cast to pop into that and still be part of this same world. I’m just remaining hopeful, but stay tuned.”



“Superstore,” which debuted on NBC in 2015, aired its series finale last Thursday. The episode featured the return of star America Ferrera as Amy, following the actress and executive producer’s exit from the comedy last fall.



Readers can find TheWrap’s series finale post-mortem interview with the stars and producers here.



