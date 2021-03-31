G Gordon Liddy, Watergate Scandal Operative, Dies at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, the convicted operative in the Nixon administration’s Watergate scandal, died on Tuesday in Fairfax County, Virginia. He was 90.



Liddy’s son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed his father’s death to the Washington Post but only disclosed that the cause was unrelated to COVID-19.



Liddy was a former FBI agent, conservative talk-show host and lawyer. But his role in the Watergate scandal in 1972, in which he organized the wiretapping and burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building in Washington, D.C., led to a 20-year prison sentence after he was convicted of illegal wiretapping, burglary and conspiracy.



He is survived by his five children.



