Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90
G. Gordon Liddy one of the seven convicted Watergate conspirators died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his daughter's home in Fairfax, Va.
G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of..
