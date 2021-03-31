2/25: Blizzard conditions trigger 40-car pileup in Northeast; Student uncovers lost Malcolm X tape

Blizzard conditions in Etna, Maine triggered a 40-car pileup along I-95, leaving a mangled trail of vehicles and injuring at least a dozen people. Jericka Duncan reports on the weather that set new records for the month of February; and, it was 50 years ago this month that Malcolm X was assassinated. There is a story about the black activist that might have been lost to history, were it not for a student at Brown University who came upon it quite by accident.