Star Wars announces trans non-binary Jedi on Trans Day of Visibility
Published
"We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far [a]way," Star Wars posted on Instagram.Full Article
Published
"We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far [a]way," Star Wars posted on Instagram.Full Article
Star Wars is contributing to #TransDayOfVisibility in a big way! The franchise debuted an exclusive cover on Wednesday (March 31)..
FX’s upcoming docuseries about the fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America, “Pride,” has set its full director slate and..