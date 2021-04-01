In California: First lady Jill Biden visits farmworkers on Cesar Chavez Day
Plus: Johnson & Johnson vaccine batch fails, and man charged with organizing smuggling operation in deadly US-Mexico border crash. And, a redwood tragedy
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's motorcade arrived at the Forty Acres site just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The First Lady visiting..
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Kern County today. She's expected to arrive later today in Delano and will travel to 40..