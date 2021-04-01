At least four dead in Orange, California shooting
Published
The shooting was the worst in the city since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.Full Article
At least four people have died, including a child, after a shooting at an office building in Orange, California.
Police said four people, including a child, died in a shooting in Southern California. Two people, including the suspect, were..