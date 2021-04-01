Yoga still banned in Alabama public schools, for now, as conservatives cite Hinduism ties
Opponents claimed that the bill could lead to proselytizing by followers of Hinduism, a claim the sponsor called "asinine."
A yoga ban in Alabama public schools is expected to remain a bit longer as conservative groups raised objections to a bill that..
Two conservative groups objected to the bill lifting the yoga ban, citing concerns about the practice's ties to Hinduism.