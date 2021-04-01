Delta CEO opposing new voting law to protect workers' voices
Published
Delta's new statement called the legislation "unacceptable" with CEO Ed Bastian writing to employees that "the entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie."Full Article
Published
Delta's new statement called the legislation "unacceptable" with CEO Ed Bastian writing to employees that "the entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie."Full Article
Republican Senator Marco Rubio urged Delta Air Lines to speak out on China's "ongoing genocide," after the company's CEO Ed Bastian..