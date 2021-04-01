Asylum seekers released in Arizona town
Hundreds of migrants have been dropped off in a small desert town in Arizona, hours from the nearest shelter. Lilia Luciano reports.Full Article
Hundreds of migrants are being dropped off in a small Arizona town, hours from the nearest shelter.
Border Patrol has shifted course and has started releasing migrant families into smaller desert towns as the agency deals with a..